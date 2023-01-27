Samuelsson will miss Thursday's contest against Winnipeg because of a lower-body injury, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Samuelsson has a goal and five points in 34 contests with the Sabres in 2022-23. He logged 21:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 win against St. Louis, but Samuelsson was injured during the game and didn't feel ready after Thursday's morning skate. Kale Clague, who last played Jan. 10, will draw into the lineup.