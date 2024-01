Samuelsson is still undergoing medical imaging for his upper-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports Friday.

Samuelsson should probably be considered a long shot to face the Sharks on Saturday. If he does miss out, the 23-year-old blueliner will be sidelined for the fourth time in his last six contests. Samuelsson is currently stuck in a 36-game goal brought during which he managed a mere 39 shots and three helpers.