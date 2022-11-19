Samuelsson (knee) won't play Saturday against Toronto, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.
Samuelsson was paired with Henri Jokiharju during the morning skate, which sparked some speculation that he could return. However, coach Don Granato said afterward that the team won't be rushing Samuelsson back. The 22-year-old blueliner has been out since Oct. 22.
More News
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Aiming for return this month•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Progressing in rehab skates•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Out multiple weeks•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Lands on IR•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Good to go•