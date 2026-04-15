Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson (rest) is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Samuelsson certainly earned some rest after producing 13 goals and 41 points over 78 outings in a breakout campaign. He also set career highs with 154 blocked shots, 132 hits, a plus-41 rating and 109 shots on goal. Samuelsson should be in his usual top-pairing role for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Bruins.
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