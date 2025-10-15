Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Ottawa, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Samuelsson skated on his own Wednesday and could be an option for Saturday's game against Florida, but he'll be on the shelf for a second consecutive matchup due to his unspecified injury. Ryan Johnson will presumably remain in the lineup against the Senators.
