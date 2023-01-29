Samuelsson (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Wild, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Samuelsson, who was a game-time decision, is set to miss his second straight contest. He has a goal and five points in 34 games in 2022-23. With Samuelsson unavailable, Kale Clague is projected to be in the lineup for the second consecutive game.
