Sabres' Michael Frolik: Adds insurance tally
Frolik potted a goal and led the team with five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Frolik's goal came shorthanded and went into an empty net in the third period. He's up to two points in five games with the Sabres, earning minutes in all situations. The 31-year-old has three shorthanded points and 12 points overall in 43 contests between the Sabres and Flames this season.
