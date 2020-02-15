Sabres' Michael Frolik: Dealing with sickness
Frolik (illness) didn't participate in Saturday's practice, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Frolik should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Maple Leafs, and his status could become more clear during morning skate. It looks like Marcus Johansson (upper body) could be ready in time, so he'd enter the lineup if Frolik can't go.
