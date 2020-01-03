The Flames traded Frolik to the Sabres on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

With the Sabres dealing with a plethora of injuries to their forward group, they chose to acquire solid depth in the form of Frolik. The 31-year-old was palatable in his bottom-six role with the Flames, potting five goals and 10 points through the first 31 games of the 2019-20 campaign. The Sabres will roll with 11 forwards for Thursday's game against Edmonton, but it's likely Frolik will step into a bottom-six role with his new team for Saturday's game against Florida.