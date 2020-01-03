Sabres' Michael Frolik: Dealt to Buffalo
The Flames traded Frolik to the Sabres on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.
With the Sabres dealing with a plethora of injuries to their forward group, they chose to acquire solid depth in the form of Frolik. The 31-year-old was palatable in his bottom-six role with the Flames, potting five goals and 10 points through the first 31 games of the 2019-20 campaign. The Sabres will roll with 11 forwards for Thursday's game against Edmonton, but it's likely Frolik will step into a bottom-six role with his new team for Saturday's game against Florida.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.