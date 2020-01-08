Sabres' Michael Frolik: Expected to play
Frolik is expected to make his Sabres debut in Thursday's tilt with the Blues.
Frolik was dealt to the Sabres nearly a week ago, but didn't practice with the team right away due to visa issues. With that resolved, he's expected to join Buffalo's top six playing on a line with Marcus Johansson and Conor Sheary. Frolik had just 10 points in 38 games with Calgary, but he only averaged 11:56 of ice time per game, none of which being on the man advantage. With an expanded role in the blue and gold, Frolik should see an uptick in production.
