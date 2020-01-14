Play

Frolik picked up an assist in Sunday's win over the Red Wings.

In his third game with the club, Frolik got his first point wearing the blue and gold. Thus far he's taken five shots on goal, four blocks, and five hits. While he's playing on the second line, he hasn't seen any time on the power play yet. His fantasy value will be limited until he can earn some time on the man advantage.

