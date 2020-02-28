Sabres' Michael Frolik: Going to press box
Frolik will be a healthy scratch during Friday's matchup with Vegas, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Frolik had collected two assists in his past three outings, but he went the prior 10 contests without reaching the scoresheet. He was brought in to provide secondary scoring for the Sabres, yet he's accumulated just four points through 18 games. He'll sit out while Dominik Kahun makes his Sabres debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.