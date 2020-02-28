Frolik will be a healthy scratch during Friday's matchup with Vegas, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Frolik had collected two assists in his past three outings, but he went the prior 10 contests without reaching the scoresheet. He was brought in to provide secondary scoring for the Sabres, yet he's accumulated just four points through 18 games. He'll sit out while Dominik Kahun makes his Sabres debut.