Frolik is in the midst of a 10-game point drought.

Frolik started out his tenure in Buffalo with a goal and an assist through his first five appearances. Since then, he's gone 10 contests withing cracking the scoresheet. There was some optimism that the trade could inflate Frolik's fantasy value, but it appears to have had the opposite outcome. He sits at 12 points through 53 outings.

