Sabres' Michael Frolik: Ready for action
Frolik appears to have resolved his visa issues following his trade to Buffalo six days ago and is expected to practice Wednesday,
Frolik wasn't seeing time on Calgary's power play before the deal, but he's got plenty of experience on special teams and Buffalo's power play is poor, ranking 22nd in the league and even worse in recent times. With Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson on the shelf, there's a chance Frolik sees power-play time right away. There's also room in the top six at even strength, though we'll see how the Sabres shuffle up their lines ahead of Thursday's game in St. Louis.
