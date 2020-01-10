Sabres' Michael Frolik: Scoreless in Sabres debut
Frolik went scoreless in Thursday's loss to St. Louis.
While Frolik didn't crack the scoresheet, he did see 16:44 of ice time. It's his highest total since Nov. 21 which was also against the Blues. He didn't see any time on the man advantage, but the Sabres only had one power play -- a high sticking call drawn by Frolik. He put up three hits and two blocks with two shots on goal. Three hits isn't a high total, but it's the most Frolik's thrown in a game this season.
