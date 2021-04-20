Houser was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Houser has served in a backup role behind Dustin Tokarski for the last three games. If Carter Hutton (lower body) is unable to return Tuesday, the 28-year-old will be recalled to the active roster again.
More News
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Emergency recall Saturday•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Back on taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Set for backup duties•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Recalled under emergency conditions•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Up to active roster•