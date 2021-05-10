Houser was sent to AHL Rochester on Sunday, per CapFriendly.

A brutal string of injuries to the Sabres' goaltending group forced Houser to start the final four games of the season. He did a respectable job, going 2-2-0 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.46 GAA. His only poor outing came on May 6 when the Penguins hammered him for eight goals on 34 shots. The 28-year-old could compete for a spot on the NHL roster next season but will likely spend most of the season in the minors.