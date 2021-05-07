Houser will get the starting nod against the Penguins on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

With no real alternatives, Houser will be between the pipes for the season finale on Saturday despite having been shelled to the tune of eight goals on 34 shots in Thursday's blowout loss the Penguins. Unless Pittsburgh plans to rest some players, the 28-year-old rookie could be in for another rough outing Saturday.