Houser will get the starting nod against the Penguins on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

With no real alternatives, Houser will be between the pipes for the season finale on Saturday despite having been shelled to the tune of eight goals on 34 shots in Thursday's rout at the hands of the Penguins. Unless Pittsburgh plans to rest some guys, it could be another rough outing for the 28-year-old NHL rookie.