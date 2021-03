Houser signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres and was subsequently placed on waivers Friday.

Houser has yet to play hockey at any level this season, but he'll likely join AHL Rochester now that he's landed a deal with the Sabres organization. The 28-year-old netminder posted a 2.27 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 26 appearances with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL last year.