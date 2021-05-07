Houser surrendered eight goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

The Sabres were competitive for a bit in the game, but Houser wasn't able to stop the Penguins offense. Interim head coach Don Granato left Houser in goal for the full game -- the alternative was giving the untested Stefanos Lekkas a turn in the crease. Houser has allowed 13 goals on 118 shots after Thursday's terrible outing, but he won his first two NHL starts. The 28-year-old will likely man the crease again in Saturday's season finale in Pittsburgh.