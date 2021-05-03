Houser will make his NHL debut in Buffalo's crease against the Islanders on Monday.
With the injury bug biting Buffalo's goaltenders, the 28-year-old Houser will get the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of starting an NHL game. The inconsistent Islanders offense struggles to score at time, but Houser will still be fighting an uphill battle backstopping the last-place Sabres.
More News
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Back to taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Emergency recall Saturday•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Back on taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Set for backup duties•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Michael Houser: Recalled under emergency conditions•