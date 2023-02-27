Houser agreed to terms on a contract with Buffalo on Monday and was subsequently processed through waivers.

Houser has signed a mid-season, NHL-level deal with the Sabres for the third straight year. With AHL Rochester, the veteran netminder has made 14 appearances in which he posted a 6-5-1 record and .903 save percentage. The decision to sign Houser, which will allow him to be recalled to Buffalo in the future, could be an indication that one of the other NHL-level goalies is about to be shipped out before Friday's trade deadline.