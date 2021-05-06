Houser will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Houser has been fantastic through his first two NHL starts, picking up back-to-back wins over the Islanders on Monday and Tuesday while posting an impressive .940 save percentage. He'll attempt to remain unbeaten in a rough road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's 20-4-2 at home this year.