Houser kicked out 45 of 48 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. He also denied all three shots he faced during the shootout.

Making just his second career start, the 28-year-old was sensation on his way to his second NHL victory. New York was able to build a 3-1 lead by the game's midway point, but Houser locked things the rest of the way while the Sabres clawed their way back. Following a scoreless overtime period, Houser turned away shootout attempts by Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom. He's emerged as a nice late-season storyline for the cellar-dwelling Sabres.