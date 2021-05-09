Houser made 22 saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Penguins.

After coughing up eight goals to the Pens on Thursday, Houser was much sharper in the rematch but got no help from the rest of the Sabres. The 28-year-old rookie was pressed into duty for four games to close out the season with four other Buffalo goalies banged up, but Houser may have shown enough to earn a spot on an NHL depth chart next season.