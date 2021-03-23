Houser was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres sent Jonas Johansson to the Avalanche over the weekend, and Carter Hutton suffered an unfortunate leg injury during Monday's loss to the Rangers. Linus Ullmark (lower body) still isn't ready, so Houser will serve as Dustin Tokarski's backup for Wednesday's game against the Penguins. Houser, 28, has yet to make his NHL debut. He made 26 ECHL appearances last year, recording a .902 save percentage and a 16-5-5 record.