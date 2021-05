Houser turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Houser was making his first NHL appearance and did an admirable job, keeping things close long enough for the Islanders to eventually rally from a 2-0 deficit. The 28-year-old Houser, who has split his nine-year pro career between the AHL and ECHL, became the sixth different goaltender to start a game for the Sabres this season.