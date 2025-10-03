Head coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that Kesselring (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Kesselring sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's exhibition matchup against the Penguins and had already been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against Pittsburgh. His return timetable suggests that he may not be ready for Opening Night, and he's slated to be re-evaluated in about a week.