Kesselring left Saturday's game versus the Red Wings due to a lower-body injury, and he may miss time, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Kesselring's status didn't look good according to the initial assessment provided by head coach Lindy Ruff, but more tests will be done. If Kesselring misses time, Jacob Bryson will likely slot back into the lineup, while Zac Jones could be brought up from AHL Rochester again to provide additional depth.