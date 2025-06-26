Kesselring and Josh Doan were traded to the Sabres from the Mammoth on Wednesday in exchange for JJ Peterka, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kesselring provides a boost to the right side of the Sabres' defense, though it came at a cost of a talented scoring winger. This is not a great trade for Kesselring's fantasy upside, as he's joining a team that already has Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power established as power-play options. Bowen Byram is also on the roster, but he has been included in trade rumors as well. Kesselring had 29 points, 150 shots on net, 87 hits, 67 blocked shots and 89 PIM over 82 games with Utah last season, and he projects as a top-four defenseman with moderate scoring potential.