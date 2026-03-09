Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Garners assist in high-scoring win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring notched an assist and seven PIM in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.
Kesselring ended an 11-game point drought in the process. The 26-year-old defenseman is currently in a third-pairing role, though he could lose some playing time if the Sabres opt to give Luke Schenn a run in that spot. Through 31 outings, Kesselring has just two assists, 41 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 22 hits and 50 PIM in his first year with the Sabres, which has been disrupted by multiple injury absences.
