Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Hoping to play soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring (lower body) is targeting a weekend return, perhaps Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Kesselring was deemed a "longshot" to practice Thursday, which means he probably won't be ready to feature versus the Leafs on Friday. Once Kesselring is cleared to return, he figures to slot into the third-pairing role currently being filled by Zach Metsa -- though once Jacob Bryson (concussion) is cleared to play, Kesselring could find himself watching from the press box.
