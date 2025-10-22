Kesselring (lower body) is targeting a weekend return, perhaps Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Kesselring was deemed a "longshot" to practice Thursday, which means he probably won't be ready to feature versus the Leafs on Friday. Once Kesselring is cleared to return, he figures to slot into the third-pairing role currently being filled by Zach Metsa -- though once Jacob Bryson (concussion) is cleared to play, Kesselring could find himself watching from the press box.