Kesselring (lower body) will be in action against Columbus on Tuesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Kesselring's return to the lineup will likely see Jacob Bryson (concussion) given at least one more game to fully recover. In 82 regular-season games for the Mammoth last year, the 25-year-old Kesselring notched seven goals and 22 assists, both career highs, while chipping in just three power-play points.