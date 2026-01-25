Kesselring logged an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Kesselring has been working back to full strength after an ankle injury has cost him most of January. That's his third lengthy absence of the season. Combined with the depth of the Sabres' blue line, Kesselring has mostly worked in a third-pairing role, picking up one assist, 26 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 16 hits and 23 PIM over 19 outings.