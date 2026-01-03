Kesselring (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Columbus, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Kesselring is considered day-to-day according to head coach Lindy Ruff. The blueliner has yet to pick up a point in 16 outings, but does have 22 blocked shots and 14 hits this season. Look for Jacob Bryson to enter the lineup, replacing Kesselring on the third pairing.