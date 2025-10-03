Kesselring (undisclosed) will miss Friday's preseason finale versus the Penguins, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Kesselring should make the Opening Night roster for the Sabres, though his undisclosed injury does muddy the waters a bit. With the team also dealing with injuries to Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) and Owen Power (strain), neither of whom is playing Friday, the situation on the blue line is a little murky right now.