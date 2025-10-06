Kesselring (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Rangers, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Kesselring sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's preseason game against the Penguins, and head coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that Kesselring was considered week-to-week. Kesselring will officially be sidelined for at least one game to begin the regular season, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.