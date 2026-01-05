Kesselring (lower body) could resume skating by the end of the week, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News on Monday.

Kesselring missed Saturday's 5-1 loss to Columbus, and it doesn't appear as though his return to the lineup is imminent. He hasn't earned a point in 16 appearances this season while posting 23 shots on goal, 22 blocked shots and 14 hits. Jacob Bryson will probably remain in the lineup during Kesselring's absence.