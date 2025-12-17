Kesselring (lower body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and play Thursday versus Philadelphia, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Kesselring hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 15 due to the injury. He has no points, two PIM, seven hits and nine blocks in nine appearances this season. Kesselring is projected to serve on the third pairing in his return. Jacob Bryson might be a healthy scratch as a result.