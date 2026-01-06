Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring (lower body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
Kesselring will miss his second straight game against Vancouver on Tuesday, and it's unclear when he will be available to return. He hasn't posted a point in 16 appearances this season while collecting 23 shots on goal, 22 blocked shots and 14 hits.
