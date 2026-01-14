Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Head coach Lindy Ruff said after Wednesday's morning skate that Kesselring is available, but the defenseman will remain sidelined for at least one more matchup. It seems possible that Kesselring will be able to return to action for Thursday's game against Montreal, but the Sabres will presumably monitor his status ahead of puck drop before determining his status against the Canadiens.
