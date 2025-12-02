Kesselring (lower body) will not travel with the Sabres for their impending six-game road trip, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic on Tuesday.

While the team is on the road, Kesselring will continue to rehab back in Buffalo. The right-shot blueliner has missed eight games in a row and hasn't suited up since Nov. 15 in Detroit. Buffalo's next home matchup isn't until Dec. 18 versus Philadelphia, so unless Kesselring joins the team at some point out west, he'll continue to miss a considerable amount of game action.