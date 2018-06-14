Sabres' Mike Sislo: Dealt to Buffalo

The Coyotes traded Sislo and Brandon Hickey to the Sabres in exchange for Hudson Fasching on Thursday.

Sislo hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2015-16, so he's nothing more than an organizational depth player at this stage in his career. The 30-year-old forward will almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with Buffalo's AHL affiliate.

