Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Adds point in second straight game
Beaulieu converted a power-play assist in a 5-4 overtime road loss to the Golden Knights.
A two-way special-teams weapon, Beaulieu only has two points (both assists) through seven games this season, but they've come in the two most recent contests. He's a quality depth option for your virtual roster.
More News
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Tallies first point with Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Avoids arbitration, re-signs with Sabres•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Heading for arbitration•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Awaits contract extension•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Made unavailable for expansion draft•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Acquired by Sabres•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...