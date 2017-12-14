Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Available Thursday
Beaulieu (illness) is healthy enough to return to the lineup against Philadelphia on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
While he may be back to 100 percent, whether Beaulieu actually suits up versus the Flyers remains to be seen, considering the Sabres are finally icing a nearly full complement of blueliners. Prior to getting sick, the 24-year-old was averaging a mere 18:06 of ice time in his previous 12 contests, which, unsurprisingly, saw him notch a lone helper over that stretch.
