Beaulieu (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, slating him to play in the evening's contest against the Senators, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Beaulieu skipped Monday's game against the Maple Leafs because of the ailment, but coach Phil Housley suggested he should return for Wednesday's affair. He paired with Justin Falk during morning skate and will likely line up there against the Senators as he attempts to close out a lackluster offensive season -- just nine points in 56 games -- with a strong finish.