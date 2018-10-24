Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Back to 100 percent
Beaulieu (undisclosed) is fully fit and available for Thursday's lineup against Montreal, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Whether Beaulieu suits up versus the Habs remains to be seen, as he could serve as a healthy scratch in favor of Casey Nelson. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old Beaulieu was averaging a mere 14:16 of ice time in which he tallied one goal, six shots and seven hits.
