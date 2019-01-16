Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Back to press box
Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game in Calgary, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Beaulieu played in Monday's game against the Oilers, where he had five shots on goal and saw 2:46 of power-play ice time. Prior to Monday's game, he was scratched in the previous five contests, and could be sitting out for another handful of games.
