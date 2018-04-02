Beaulieu (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

Since Victor Antipin (concussion) is out, now that Beaulieu is sick Josh Gorges is drawing into the lineup. If this illness isn't too bad, the 25-year-old should be able to return Wednesday against the Senators.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories